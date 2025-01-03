Long-serving Belfast firefighter retires after almost 25 years
William Gorman started in what was then the Northern Ireland Fire Brigade on August 29 2000 and served his career as a member of Blue Watch at Westland Station.
Colleagues gathered at the north Belfast facility to congratulate him on his retirement and a piper played him out of the station.
Wishing him well in a post on the NIFRS East Facebook page on Friday, January 3, a spokesperson for the Cavehill Road station said: “His experience and skill as a firefighter will be missed.
"Willie was a mentor to younger members of the watch and always willing to help out.
"Willie’s sense of humour and big personality will be a big loss to his watch. Have a long healthy retirement, Willie.”