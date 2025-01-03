Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dedicated firefighter who acted as a mentor for younger members of the team has retired from Westland Station in north Belfast after almost 25 years of service.

William Gorman started in what was then the Northern Ireland Fire Brigade on August 29 2000 and served his career as a member of Blue Watch at Westland Station.

Colleagues gathered at the north Belfast facility to congratulate him on his retirement and a piper played him out of the station.

William Gorman (right) has retired after serving for over 24 years as a firefighter. (Pic: NIFRS).

Wishing him well in a post on the NIFRS East Facebook page on Friday, January 3, a spokesperson for the Cavehill Road station said: “His experience and skill as a firefighter will be missed.

"Willie was a mentor to younger members of the watch and always willing to help out.

"Willie’s sense of humour and big personality will be a big loss to his watch. Have a long healthy retirement, Willie.”