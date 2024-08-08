Phil pictured alongside his colleagues at Whitehead Fire Station. (Pic: NIFRS).

A firefighter, who served in north Down and east Antrim, having joined the NIFRS three decades ago, has been congratulated following his recent retirement.

Phil McCullough was a member of the team at Whitehead Station since 2016, having first worked in Newtownards after joining the NI Fire and Rescue Service in 1996.

Wishing him a long and happy retirement, a NIFRS spokesperson said: “Phil proved himself to be an asset from day one and was a valued crew member and team player; he will be missed on station."