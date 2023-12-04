The Emergency Departments at Craigavon and Daisy Hill Hospitals are under ‘severe pressure’ at the moment with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust urging people with non life-threatening conditions of a very long wait.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is understood there are 119 people waiting in the Emergency Department in Craigavon Hospital with 83 in Daisy Hill Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said: “Both Craigavon & Daisy Hill Hospitals are under severe pressure-119 in Craigavon ED and 83 in Daisy ED with long waits for those whose condition is not life-threatening or urgent and large numbers waiting for a bed on a ward in hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement