Long waits expected at the Emergency Departments at Craigavon and Daisy Hill with more than 200 waiting
It is understood there are 119 people waiting in the Emergency Department in Craigavon Hospital with 83 in Daisy Hill Hospital.
A spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said: “Both Craigavon & Daisy Hill Hospitals are under severe pressure-119 in Craigavon ED and 83 in Daisy ED with long waits for those whose condition is not life-threatening or urgent and large numbers waiting for a bed on a ward in hospital.
"Please Phone First (up to 9pm) before coming to ED Tel: 0300 123 3 111. Families please help by taking your loved ones home when medically fit for discharge. Our staff are working hard in difficult conditions and we thank you for your patience.”