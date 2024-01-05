A Portrush cinema is set to be invaded by dinosaurs in February!

The Playhouse in Portrush will play host to an exciting dinosaur event as part of the NI Science Festival. Credit Playhouse Portrush

The Playhouse Portrush will host a show called ‘The Science of Jurassic World’ as part of the Northern Ireland Science Festival on Sunday, February 18.

If you love dinosaurs, then this is the show for you – an entertaining exploration of the science behind THE movie franchise that helped change the way the world sees dinosaurs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join science communicator Jon Chase, as he delves deep into the movies to explore some of the awesome dinosaur facts behind the films.

The Playhouse Portrush will host The Science of Jurassic World event in February. Credit Playhouse Portrush

Jon Chase is a freelance science communicator with an honours degree in Aerospace Engineering, and a master’s degree in Communicating Science. After producing a science rap video for NASA about astrobiology in 2008, the Guardian identified him as the “next big thing” in education.