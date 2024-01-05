Register
BREAKING

Look out! Dinosaurs are heading for Playhouse Portrush...

A Portrush cinema is set to be invaded by dinosaurs in February!
By Una Culkin
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:11 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 11:11 GMT
The Playhouse in Portrush will play host to an exciting dinosaur event as part of the NI Science Festival. Credit Playhouse PortrushThe Playhouse in Portrush will play host to an exciting dinosaur event as part of the NI Science Festival. Credit Playhouse Portrush
The Playhouse in Portrush will play host to an exciting dinosaur event as part of the NI Science Festival. Credit Playhouse Portrush

The Playhouse Portrush will host a show called ‘The Science of Jurassic World’ as part of the Northern Ireland Science Festival on Sunday, February 18.

If you love dinosaurs, then this is the show for you – an entertaining exploration of the science behind THE movie franchise that helped change the way the world sees dinosaurs.

Join science communicator Jon Chase, as he delves deep into the movies to explore some of the awesome dinosaur facts behind the films.

Most Popular
The Playhouse Portrush will host The Science of Jurassic World event in February. Credit Playhouse PortrushThe Playhouse Portrush will host The Science of Jurassic World event in February. Credit Playhouse Portrush
The Playhouse Portrush will host The Science of Jurassic World event in February. Credit Playhouse Portrush

Jon Chase is a freelance science communicator with an honours degree in Aerospace Engineering, and a master’s degree in Communicating Science. After producing a science rap video for NASA about astrobiology in 2008, the Guardian identified him as the “next big thing” in education.

Tickets for The Science of Jurassic World, priced at £7, are available now from https://nisciencefestival.com/

Related topics:DinosaursPortrushScienceTicketsNASA