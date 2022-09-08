Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim: ‘The Queen was a great source of strength to all’

In a message of condolence, Mr McCorkell said: “Queen Elizabeth 11 will be forever remembered for a life dedicated to duty and her sustained and selfless service, stretching over 70 years, having ascended The Throne on 6th February 1952. The first British Monarch in history to have celebrated a Platinum Jubilee, an achievement that may well remain unrivalled.

“Her Majesty was a great source of strength and inspiration to us all: during times of conflict; terror, hardship and grief. Never was this more apparent than during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In addition, Queen Elizabeth 11 will also be remembered as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and on behalf of the people of County Antrim, I pass on my deepest sympathy to His Majesty, The King and the rest of the Royal Family.

“It remains my greatest privilege to have served as Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim since 2019 and I will forever remain her humble servant. We give thanks for a full and remarkable life. May she rest in peace and rise in glory. God Save The King, Long Live The King.”

Deep sorrow was also expressed on behalf of the citizens of Mid and East Antrim Borough by the Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams.

The first citizen said: “On behalf of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council I wish to express my profound sadness on hearing that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away. Her Majesty The Queen gave her life to her royal duties and her unfailing services and dedication to the nation will remain an inspiration to us all.

“I know the entire council will join me in paying tribute to her, who for almost a century, has been part of our lives, inspired the world, aroused its respect and affection, and for whose service and life we give our most profound thanks. The Queen’s loss will be mourned in our community, across the nation and around the entire world.

“I wish to express my sincere condolences to all members of the Royal Family on this incredibly sad day. As a borough our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”

Games postponed

Meanwhile, in a pattern that is likely to be followed by other organisations in the coming says, the NI Football League has taken the decision to postpone the two Danske Bank Premiership scheduled for Friday evening. In consultation with the four clubs, all parties have agreed to postpone both Cliftonville v Glentoran and Larne v Dungannon Swifts.

The NIFL added it will consult with relevant stakeholders regarding the fixtures across all NIFL divisions scheduled for Saturday (10 September) and provide a further clarification on these matches on Friday morning.

Larne also cancelled this evening’s (Thursday’s) ‘For The Town’ new vision launch after the death of The Queen with a new date to be announced in due course.

Neighbouring Carrick Rangers FC carried a message of condolence on the club’s media platform. It stated: “All at Carrick Rangers are very saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

There was a similar tribute from Ballyclare Comrades FC. It read: “Ballyclare Comrades FC is deeply saddened by the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II. We join the rest of the nation in mourning at this sad time.”