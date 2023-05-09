The Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry has been reflecting on her attendance at the coronation of King Charles III – and how she also met some local faces.

Mrs Alison Millar joined the queue of people trying to make their way to Westminster Abbey at 7am on Saturday morning.

“London City at seven in the morning was unusually quiet. However, I soon joined a long queue which spanned right across Lambeth Bridge. We were all guests, many had walked from various tube and train stations to the Bridge, and we all waited to clear the very tightest of security to the Abbey,” she said.

"And like the entire day, it was so well managed that we were nearly all in the main body of the congregation by 8am! On entering the Abbey, I was reminded of being there for the late Queen’s funeral, the atmosphere then was as you’d have expected, very sombre.

Mrs Millar (right) in the Abbey with Mrs Patricia Anne Dallas BEM from Coleraine

"But on this day there was such a sense of joy and gladness from, probably, the most diverse congregation this Abbey has ever witnessed. It certainly reflected the Monarchy’s wish that this Coronation reflect the diverse nature of our society.

“And what wonderful music! It started at 9am on the dot, well before the actual Service and began with one of the best choirs in the world - The Monteverdi - singing ‘Magnificat anima mea’. The Coronation Orchestra played many pieces before the Service but what meant a great deal to me, in those prefect acoustics of the Abbey, was the traditional Irish Melody ‘Be thou my vision’.

“I heard that the Coronation was seen on nearly a billion people on screens and television but to be two rows from the front of the Nave aisle and watch the King, who seemed to me to be deep in thought, process up to the front of the Abbey, was an image to last a lifetime.

"It occurred to me as he passed by that as a constitutional monarch, The King brings stability and certainty to the nation, a heavy responsibility in fast changing times. And, as so many have commented, the touching moment between father and son when the Prince of Wales paid homage to The King seemed to me to emphasise that responsibility.

“Before the Service I was easily able to find Mrs Dallas BEM of Coleraine (pictured) who, in recognition of her life long service to the Girls’ Brigade and her community, was in the front row seat just at the Great West Door on the north side of the aisle – the best seat for watching everyone arrive at the Abbey!

"Another Coleraine lady in the Congregation was Mrs Margaret Peacock of Coleraine who was invited because of her decades of voluntary work.

“As on the day of the Coronation of his mother it was raining when The King left the Abbey. Gradually the sounds of the military bands had faded and it was almost quiet again. On the way back across Lambeth Bridge I was hailed by Bishop Andrew Forster, The Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, who said of the service: “Wasn’t that just splendid!”

