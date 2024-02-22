Lorry driver who died in Newry collision is named as Mark Murphy
Emergency services received reports shortly after 9am on Thursday of a two-vehicle collision on the Rathfriland Road close to the junction with the Damolly Road.
In a statement issued on Thursday night, police said the driver of the lorry, 36-year-old Mark Murphy from the Downpatrick area, had sadly passed away.
Detective Sergeant Brook, from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
"Sadly, Mr Murphy, who was the driver of the lorry, passed away from his injuries. The female driver of the bus was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which at this time are not believed to be life threatening.
"The Rathfriland Road remains closed at this time as police continue to carry out enquiries, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.
"Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dashcam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 286 of 22/02/24.”