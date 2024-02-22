Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services received reports shortly after 9am on Thursday of a two-vehicle collision on the Rathfriland Road close to the junction with the Damolly Road.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, police said the driver of the lorry, 36-year-old Mark Murphy from the Downpatrick area, had sadly passed away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Brook, from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Rathfriland Road, Newry on Thursday. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Sadly, Mr Murphy, who was the driver of the lorry, passed away from his injuries. The female driver of the bus was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which at this time are not believed to be life threatening.

"The Rathfriland Road remains closed at this time as police continue to carry out enquiries, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.