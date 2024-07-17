Lottery funding helps Tyrone organisations including Cookstown's Lilac Cancer Support
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The funding comes as part of an announcement of over £2 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund to provide support and services to local people across Northern Ireland, to improve their lives.
One of the organisations receiving funding is Lilac Cancer Support in Cookstown which is using a £14,160 grant to make improvements to their building to make it accessible for everyone as a Community Health and Wellbeing Hub. The upgrades include widening hallways and installing accessible toilets.
Anne Walsh, Chairperson, Lilac Cancer Support, said: “We are thrilled that The National Lottery Community Fund continue to support the vital work of Lilac in their delivery of health and wellbeing programmes in this area. This funding will make the premises more accessible to people of all abilities and provide a suitable location for other groups to deliver programmes and workshops in a local location.”
Other organisations being funded include Gortalowry House Project Limited, Loughshore Community Services, Mid Ulster Agewell Partnership, Pomeroy Development Project Ltd, Royal British Legion Dungannon and Moy Club Limited, St Trea’s AOH Community Hub, The Evergreen Club Coalisland and Tullyhogue LOL 111.
Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the difference these grants make across Northern Ireland thanks to the charities, community organisations and voluntary groups which are doing vital work every day to support people in their community.