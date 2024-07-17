Lottery funding helps Tyrone organisations including Cookstown's Lilac Cancer Support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded funding to a number of organisations in Tyrone, including Lilac Cancer Support in Cookstown.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding comes as part of an announcement of over £2 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund to provide support and services to local people across Northern Ireland, to improve their lives.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Lilac Cancer Support in Cookstown which is using a £14,160 grant to make improvements to their building to make it accessible for everyone as a Community Health and Wellbeing Hub. The upgrades include widening hallways and installing accessible toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Walsh, Chairperson, Lilac Cancer Support, said: “We are thrilled that The National Lottery Community Fund continue to support the vital work of Lilac in their delivery of health and wellbeing programmes in this area. This funding will make the premises more accessible to people of all abilities and provide a suitable location for other groups to deliver programmes and workshops in a local location.”

Pictured, from left, are Susan O’Neill, Admin and Client Support officer, Anne Walsh, Chairperson of Lilac Cancer Support which received a £14,160 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to make improvements to their building to make it accessible for everyone as a Community Health and Wellbeing Hub. Credit: Submitted

Other organisations being funded include Gortalowry House Project Limited, Loughshore Community Services, Mid Ulster Agewell Partnership, Pomeroy Development Project Ltd, Royal British Legion Dungannon and Moy Club Limited, St Trea’s AOH Community Hub, The Evergreen Club Coalisland and Tullyhogue LOL 111.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the difference these grants make across Northern Ireland thanks to the charities, community organisations and voluntary groups which are doing vital work every day to support people in their community.