Lottery funding helps Tyrone organisations including Cookstown's Lilac Cancer Support

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jul 2024, 17:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded funding to a number of organisations in Tyrone, including Lilac Cancer Support in Cookstown.

The funding comes as part of an announcement of over £2 million of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund to provide support and services to local people across Northern Ireland, to improve their lives.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Lilac Cancer Support in Cookstown which is using a £14,160 grant to make improvements to their building to make it accessible for everyone as a Community Health and Wellbeing Hub. The upgrades include widening hallways and installing accessible toilets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anne Walsh, Chairperson, Lilac Cancer Support, said: “We are thrilled that The National Lottery Community Fund continue to support the vital work of Lilac in their delivery of health and wellbeing programmes in this area. This funding will make the premises more accessible to people of all abilities and provide a suitable location for other groups to deliver programmes and workshops in a local location.”

Pictured, from left, are Susan O’Neill, Admin and Client Support officer, Anne Walsh, Chairperson of Lilac Cancer Support which received a £14,160 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to make improvements to their building to make it accessible for everyone as a Community Health and Wellbeing Hub. Credit: SubmittedPictured, from left, are Susan O’Neill, Admin and Client Support officer, Anne Walsh, Chairperson of Lilac Cancer Support which received a £14,160 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to make improvements to their building to make it accessible for everyone as a Community Health and Wellbeing Hub. Credit: Submitted
Pictured, from left, are Susan O’Neill, Admin and Client Support officer, Anne Walsh, Chairperson of Lilac Cancer Support which received a £14,160 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to make improvements to their building to make it accessible for everyone as a Community Health and Wellbeing Hub. Credit: Submitted
Read More
New figures for all 15 MOT centres as almost 90,000 vehicle tests conducted over...

Other organisations being funded include Gortalowry House Project Limited, Loughshore Community Services, Mid Ulster Agewell Partnership, Pomeroy Development Project Ltd, Royal British Legion Dungannon and Moy Club Limited, St Trea’s AOH Community Hub, The Evergreen Club Coalisland and Tullyhogue LOL 111.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the difference these grants make across Northern Ireland thanks to the charities, community organisations and voluntary groups which are doing vital work every day to support people in their community.

Related topics:National Lottery Community FundNorthern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice