Lotto luck hits Tyrone as £5 flutter bags £7,500 profit

Lucky lotto winner from County Tyrone.

The anonymous customer popped into their local BoyleSports shop on Tuesday and placed a simple £5 treble on three numbers coming out in the main EuroMillions draw that evening.

They opted for numbers 12, 19 and 30 and needed all three to drop out to bag the money. But their luck was in as all three rolled out of the machine seeing odds of 1,500/1 conquered instantly.

When their stake was returned along with the winnings, it saw them secure a grand total of £7,505.