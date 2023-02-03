A new publication that informs readers with 50 engrossing historical synopses including stunning images of Lough Neagh has been launched.

Lough Neagh: An Atlas of the Natural, Built and Cultural Heritage, a production from Lough Neagh Partnership and with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Ulster Historical Foundation, is a celebration of the Lough, its enigmatic beauty and the communities surrounding it, as well as the area’s natural, cultural and built environment of today and yesterday.

The genesis for this publication came about in response to the delivery of a suite of built, cultural and natural heritage projects developed and delivered by the Lough Neagh Partnership as part of their National Lottery Heritage Fund Landscape Partnership Scheme.

It brings together artists, historians, and experts in many fields to give the reader a comprehensive but compelling breakdown of the Lough and its history.

Jim McGreevy, The National Lottery Heritage Fund; William Roulston of The Ulster Historical Foundation; William Burke and Liam Campbell, Joint Editors of the newly launched Lough Neagh Atlas; Arnold Hatch and Gerry Darby of Lough Neagh Partnership; and Sir Denis Desmond of The Ulster Historical Foundation, at the launch of Lough Neagh Atlas, Lough Neagh: An Atlas of the Natural, Built and Cultural Heritage. Pic: John O'Neill

Discussing the interactions between the people of the Lough, the Atlas delves into the archives to unearth historical connections as well as laying bare Lough Neagh’s evolution to become one of Ireland’s most important natural resources.

The Atlas was launched at Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy, in a nod to how the area has shaped the artistic works of many notable figures here. Now on general sale, The Lough Neagh Atlas hopes to inspire its readers and inform many more people about the rich history of the Lough and how it has shaped the political and economic history of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Gerry Darby, Strategic Manager of Lough Neagh Partnership, said: “Lough Neagh has had a rich and deep impact from feeding the first Mesolithic inhabitants of Ireland who came up the River Bann, to supplying 40% of Northern Ireland with drinking water.

“This area is home to a rich and unique history with stunning scenery that has been the inspiration behind many artistic creations, as well as being a geological and environmental treasure. Meanwhile, the communities and businesses that surround the Lough have been promoting its treasures.”

Conor Corr, Bronagh Duffin and William Burke at the launch of Lough Neagh Atlas, Lough Neagh: An Atlas of the Natural, Built and Cultural Heritage.

To find out more about the work of Lough Neagh Partnership and to purchase a copy, visit: www.loughneaghpartnership.org

Horslips Barry Devlin with William Burke at the launch of Lough Neagh Atlas, Lough Neagh: An Atlas of the Natural, Built and Cultural Heritage.

Gerry Darby of Lough Neagh Partnership with the newly launched Lough Neagh Atlas, Lough Neagh: An Atlas of the Natural, Built and Cultural Heritage. Pic: John O'Neill