Lough Neagh Partnership wants your ideas!

Maybe you’d like to set up a new business which focuses on an innovative heritage product? Or you’d like increased access and improved facilities at a local site? A new guided trail celebrating folklore or music? Or would you like to use new technology to help promote the history of an ancient landmark?

Gerry Darby, Strategic Manager of The Lough Neagh Partnership, said: “Lough Neagh is for everyone. At Lough Neagh Partnership we are committed to the development of the Lough and its local communities. We need the people who live near and love the Lough to help future proof it for generations to come and we want the people of Lough Neagh to get involved in making that happen.”

Lough Neagh Partnership is seeking ideas from groups and individuals that will help to:

Ardboe Cross looks out across Lough Neagh.

Promote local business innovation;

Upskill and train people to work in the green economy;

Create sustainable employment opportunities in the heritage sector;

Establish a framework for future investment in rural communities.

In recent weeks, Lough Neagh Partnership has been holding a series of information sessions at venues around the Lough to discuss these themes and hear proposals. The next information session is on Tuesday 5th April at 7pm in the Craic Theatre, Coalisland, followed by the final session on Tuesday 12th April at 3pm in the Lough Neagh Discovery Centre, Craigavon.