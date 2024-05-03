Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the Lough Neagh Rescue team were called out on Tuesday after being tasked by Belfast Coastguard to reports of two people in difficulty.

They were onboard an inflatable boat and an inflatable kayak at the time and could not get back to shore due to the weather conditions.

A spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue said the lifeboats were launched and “made best speed to the tasking area and quickly located the boat with two persons on board, this was due to the casualties deciding to stay together”.