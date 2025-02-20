A Co Armagh sailing club has raised safety concerns after the tail snapped off the windmill at Kinnego Marina near Lurgan.

The windmill, which has been making strange and loud noises since before Christmas, has been a source of concern for many users at Kinnego Marina, including members of Lough Neagh Sailing Club.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said it has ‘urgently progressing the appointment of a specialist turbine contractor’.

In a Facebook statement, Lough Neagh Sailing Club, which has its club house close to the windmill, said: “The tail has gone from the windmill at Kinnego. We have approached the council on this issue as a safety concern to both our members and other users of the marina.”

The windmill is on the edge of the popular caravan site and a children’s play area. The Marina is usually busy with visitors and dog walkers.

The area is owned by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council and it is understood the council has been warned of the dangers of the windmill on numerous occasions.

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “We are urgently progressing the appointment of a specialist turbine contractor to carry out priority works. An exclusion zone is currently in place, and we ask the public to adhere to the signage for safety precautions.”

However several people who use and work around the area are concerned that the council has not taken action sooner. One person said the council has been contacted on numerous occasions regarding the poor condition of the turbine however the council did not respond to that allegation.