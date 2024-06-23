Loughgall District lodge issues a warm invitation ahead of Mini Twelfth parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loughgall District LOL No 3 will be holding a Mini Twelfth parade in Loughgall village on Saturday, June 29.

The organisers are hoping that all 22 private lodges, along with their banners, will be on parade. In addition, ladies from the Women’s Association have been invited to take part, along with the junior boys lodge.

Loughgall District is one of the most geographically widespread within Co Armagh, stretching from just outside Armagh city into Co Tyrone.

County officers will be in attendance and visitors from other counties and Districts are more than welcome.

Loughgall District Officers. Credit: Joanne Sproule

Around eight bands will accompany the lodges through the historic village along with Lambeg drums if the weather is favourable.

A spokesperson for the District lodge said: “Loughgall is of course the home of the Orange Order and is renowned throughout the world for its historical significance, something that Loughgall District is very proud of.

The District has the proud distinction of having the Diamond area within its boundaries, the scene of the famous Battle of the Diamond on September 21, 1795 and the parade will pass the Museum of Orange Heritage at Sloan’s House, where the first Orange warrants were signed after the battle.”

The parade, headed by Aughanagurgan Accordion Band, will assemble in the field at Orchard Park at 7pm sharp. It will then proceed through the village to McDowell’s Hill, stopping at the old church ruins to lay a floral wreath in memory of those murdered in the 1641 rebellion. The parade will return via the same route.