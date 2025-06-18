The 80th anniversary of VE Day will be marked during Loughgall District LOL No. 3’s Mini Twelfth celebration on Saturday, June 28.

The parade in Loughgall Village will leave the assembly field at 7.15pm. Prior to this, Derrylileagh True Blues LOL 166 will be unfurling their new banner.

In a statement, Loughgall District LOL No. 3 said: “It is hoped that all 22 private lodges along with their banners, will be on parade that evening; in addition, ladies from the Women’s Association have been invited to take part, along with the Junior Boys Lodge.

"County officers will be in attendance and visitors from other counties and districts are more than welcome. Approximately 10 bands will accompany the lodges through the historic village.

"As ever, Loughgall District is renowned for the Lambeg Drum and many will be accompanying the brethren if the weather is favourable.”

A new feature this year will be the inclusion of some pre-World War Two vehicles to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

“Loughgall is of course the home of the Orange Order and is renowned throughout the world for its historical significance of being the birthplace of the Orange Order, something that Loughgall District are very proud of.

"Loughgall District is one of the most geographically widespread within Co Armagh; and stretches from just outside Armagh City into Co Tyrone.

“The District has the proud distinction of having the Diamond area within its boundaries, the scene of the famous Battle of the Diamond on 21 September 1795; and of course, the parade will pass the ‘Museum of Orange Heritage’ at Sloan’s House, where the first Orange Warrants were signed after the battle.

“Derrylileagh True Blues LOL 166 will be unfurling their new banner, with the platform proceedings in the assembly field at Orchard Park, commencing at 6.30pm.

"The Mini Twelfth parade, headed by Drumderg Flute band, will leave the assembly field at 7.15 pm sharp. It will then proceed through the village to the junction at Drumilly Road, stopping at the old church ruins to lay a floral wreath in memory of those brutally murdered in the 1641 rebellion. The parade will return via the same route.”

Motorists are advised car parking will be available along the parade route and in a field beside Orchard Park, opposite the assembly field.

“All sisters, brethren and juniors are welcome to come and parade through the historic birthplace of the Orange Order. Members of the public are invited to come along and enjoy the spectacle.”