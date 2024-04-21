Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He was 44-year-old Benny McIlhatton from the Loughguile area.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At approximately 5.30pm, we received a report of a collision involving a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

“Officers along with other emergency services attended but very sadly Mr McIlhatton, who was travelling on the motorcycle, died at the scene. Two other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Benny McIlhatton. Photo issued by PSNI

“The Magheramore Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened to traffic.