Louis Green: police 'increasingly concerned' about missing Belfast man's welfare
It is understood Mr Green was last seen in the vicinity of Shore Road, Belfast at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 15.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “He is described as approximately 5ft 11 inches in height, medium build, undercut short brown hair with ponytail.
"He has a tattoo on his right upper arm of an eye. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, grey hoodie, black quilted body warmer and a red baseball cap with dark trainers.
"If anyone has any information regarding Louis’ whereabouts, please contact 101 and quote serial 1433 – 15/01/25.”