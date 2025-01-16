Louis Green. (Pic supplied by PSNI).

Police officers in the north Belfast district are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Louis Green.

It is understood Mr Green was last seen in the vicinity of Shore Road, Belfast at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 15.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “He is described as approximately 5ft 11 inches in height, medium build, undercut short brown hair with ponytail.

"He has a tattoo on his right upper arm of an eye. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, grey hoodie, black quilted body warmer and a red baseball cap with dark trainers.

"If anyone has any information regarding Louis’ whereabouts, please contact 101 and quote serial 1433 – 15/01/25.”