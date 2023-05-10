PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon have issued an appeal for information this evening (Wednesday) in relation to a “high risk missing person”.

In a statement, police added: “Louise Campbell, 37 years old, has been reported missing. She is described as 5'5, slim build, blonde hair, heavily tattooed legs with the left almost completely covered, was last seen wearing a multicoloured T-shirt, black jacket and black cycling shorts.

“She was last seen in the Brownstown Road area of Portadown Tuesday 9th May 2023 after 2200 hours.

“If you have seen Louise or have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting reference 607 of 10/05/23.”