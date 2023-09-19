Register
Loup Historical Society's talk on United Irishmen uprising in South Derry and East Tyrone

Loup & District Historical Society are hosting a talk by Historian and United Irishmen expert Stephen McCracken on Wednesday September 27 at 8pm in Loup GAC Clubhouse.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 16:36 BST
The talk will highlight people and places in South Derry and East Tyrone involved in the 1798 Rebellion which celebrates its 225th Anniversary this year.

The event will include the talk followed by a Question and Answer session and there will be the opportunity to view a small range of commemorative items relating to the 1798 Rebellion.

A talk by Historian and United Irishmen expert Stephen McCracken will be held on Wednesday September 27 at 8pm in Loup GAC Clubhouse. Credit: ContributedA talk by Historian and United Irishmen expert Stephen McCracken will be held on Wednesday September 27 at 8pm in Loup GAC Clubhouse. Credit: Contributed
Although it was rapidly suppressed by English forces, the 1798 Rebellion remains a significant event in Irish history as it brought together radical Presbyterians and many from the majority Catholic population in opposition to English rule.

Everyone is welcome and members hope to see you there. Any questions relating to the event can be directed to Sean Corey Chairpseron Loup & District Historical Society on 07843823843 or visiting the Society's Facebook page