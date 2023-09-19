Loup Historical Society's talk on United Irishmen uprising in South Derry and East Tyrone

Loup & District Historical Society are hosting a talk by Historian and United Irishmen expert Stephen McCracken on Wednesday September 27 at 8pm in Loup GAC Clubhouse.

The talk will highlight people and places in South Derry and East Tyrone involved in the 1798 Rebellion which celebrates its 225th Anniversary this year.

The event will include the talk followed by a Question and Answer session and there will be the opportunity to view a small range of commemorative items relating to the 1798 Rebellion.

A talk by Historian and United Irishmen expert Stephen McCracken will be held on Wednesday September 27 at 8pm in Loup GAC Clubhouse. Credit: Contributed

Although it was rapidly suppressed by English forces, the 1798 Rebellion remains a significant event in Irish history as it brought together radical Presbyterians and many from the majority Catholic population in opposition to English rule.