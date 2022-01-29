‘Love Grace’ handbag appeal in Coleraine

They are collecting unused handbags filled with everyday items – plus a few extras – before passing them on to Causeway and Mid-Ulster Women’s Aid. Organisers of the ‘Love Grace’ handbag appeal said it was a great way to make some wardrobe space while also giving to a great cause.

lison McCloskey, of Coleraine’s Ashes to Gold, said: “Handbags are collected and filled with basic items such as shower gel, ampoo and deodorant – along with some luxuries. We then attach a ‘Love Grace’ tag, wishing the women love on their journey to a safe future and, in our case, passing them on to Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid.

“Ashes to Gold are the first collection hub in Northern Ireland and we hope other groups throughout the country follow our lead.”

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden (third from left) is currently accepting donations at her constituency office in Abbey Street, Coleraine, for Ashes to Gold’s Love Grace handbag appeal. Also pictured, from Ashes to Gold, are (left to right): Alison McCloskey, Jacqui McKinney and Lauren McKinney

To date, over 10,000 bags have been donated to women in England, New Zealand, USA and Canada.

The ‘Love Grace’ campaign was set up by Grace Milane’s family in England who raise funds for the White Ribbon charity, promoting awareness to end male violence towards women.

Grace was brutally murdered on the eve of her 22nd birthday while travelling in New Zealand and her family have created this legacy in her name. Hannah O’Callaghan of the Milane family has previously spoken of how Grace’s love of handbags prompted the idea for the appeal.

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden is supporting the scheme and has offered her Abbey Street office as a drop-off point for donations.

“This is such a worthwhile appeal that will have a real impact on the many women experiencing domestic violence,” Ms Sugden said. “I’m very humbled to be able to offer whatever help I can, and would urge anyone who can to donate to the scheme.

“I’m really proud of Ashes to Gold for being the first ‘Love Grace‘ collection hub in Northern Ireland. This local charity will hopefully encourage a wider appeal across the country – one that could have a real and personal impact on survivors of domestic abuse.

“Women fleeing violence in their homes often have little or no time to plan or pack belongings, meaning they end up arriving at temporary accommodation without even the essentials such as toiletries.”

Jacqui McKinney, co-founder of Ashes to Gold, added: “We have had such a wonderful response in a short space of time from the local community and feel truly blessed to be part of this campaign.”