Lucy Reid: police ‘concerned' for missing woman (37) last seen in Cavehill area of Belfast
PSNI North Belfast say they are concerned for Lucy Reid, who has been reported missing.
In an appeal for information issued on Monday (July 21) evening, police said: “Lucy is 37 years old. She is believed to have last been in the Cavehill area of north Belfast on 16 July 2025, however, she has links to other areas of Belfast.
"Should you be able to assist us in locating Lucy please contact 101 quoting reference number 1264 - 21/07/25."
