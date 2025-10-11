Lucy Spence. Picture: released by PSNI

Police say they are concerned for missing teenager Lucy Spence, who is described as having several facial piercings.

Lucy, who is 17, is missing from the Dungiven area and has links across Northern Ireland.

She is described as being 5' 6" in height, with shoulder length brown hair, blue eyes, nose rings in both nostrils, tongue piercing, both ears pierced several times and a tattoo on her inner left forerarm - "mum" with a flower.

Anyone with information on where Lucy may be is asked to call police on 101 and use the reference 1343 from 09/10/25.