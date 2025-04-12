Luis Nutt / Starrett: Causeway Coast and Glens PSNI issue appeal to locate missing 15-year-old
Causeway Coast and Glens police have issued a missing person appeal to help locate a 15-year-old.
Luis Nutt / Starrett is from the Ballykelly area. He left his home address on Friday morning but did not attend school.
Luis is desribed as 6ft, of slim build, with short brown hair shaved on the back and sides.
He was last known to have been wearing a Limavady High School uniform but he had a change of clothes with him in his bag.
Anyone with information regarding Luis’ whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference 1829 of 11/04/25.
