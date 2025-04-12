Luis Nutt / Starrett: Causeway Coast and Glens PSNI issue appeal to locate missing 15-year-old

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Apr 2025, 08:27 BST
15-year-old Luis Nutt / Starrett has been reported missing. Picture: released by PSNI15-year-old Luis Nutt / Starrett has been reported missing. Picture: released by PSNI
15-year-old Luis Nutt / Starrett has been reported missing. Picture: released by PSNI
Causeway Coast and Glens police have issued a missing person appeal to help locate a 15-year-old.

Luis Nutt / Starrett is from the Ballykelly area. He left his home address on Friday morning but did not attend school.

Luis is desribed as 6ft, of slim build, with short brown hair shaved on the back and sides.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was last known to have been wearing a Limavady High School uniform but he had a change of clothes with him in his bag.

Anyone with information regarding Luis’ whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference 1829 of 11/04/25.

Related topics:Causeway Coast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice