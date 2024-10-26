Lukas Lupa: PSNI 'increasingly concerned' for whereabouts of 33-year-old
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police are urging anyone with information regarding a missing 33-year-old to come forward.
They say they are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Lukas Lupa.
He is approximately 5’ 8” , with short light brown hair and blue eyes.
His family in Slovakia are concerned as they have not heard from him since July this year but they believed he may be be living in the Armagh area.
Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 1535 of 24/10/24.
