Lukas Lupa. Picture: released by PSNI

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police are urging anyone with information regarding a missing 33-year-old to come forward.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say they are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Lukas Lupa.

He is approximately 5’ 8” , with short light brown hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family in Slovakia are concerned as they have not heard from him since July this year but they believed he may be be living in the Armagh area.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 1535 of 24/10/24.