Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Some of the band members who took part in Saturday's Apprentice Boys of Derry Lundy's Day parade.

Lundy's Day in pictures: Thousands gather for annual Apprentice Boys parade

Thousands of people from all over Northern Ireland gathered for this year’s Apprentice Boys of Derry annual Lundy’s Day parade.

By Valerie Martin
42 minutes ago

Held each year on the first Saturday in December, the Shutting of the Gates parade commemorates the actions of the 13 apprentices who shut the city’s gates in 1688 and set in place the events which led to the Great Siege.

More than 25 bands joined this year’s parade on Saturday (December 3) ahead of a service of thanksgiving in St Columb’s Cathedral and a wreath-laying ceremony.

The main parade concluded with the burning of an effigy of Lt Col Robert Lundy, known as Lundy the traitor.

1. Lundy's Day

Keeping warm while keeping in tune.

Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales

2. Lundy's Day

Stepping out along the route.

Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales

3. Lundy's Day

More than 26 bands joined the parade around the city ahead of a service of thanksgiving.

Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales

4. Lundy's Day

Taking part in the Lundy's Day parade.

Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Northern Ireland