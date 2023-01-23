Lurgan artist Conleth Kane's latest song lauded by top DJs and music pundits

‘Can I Go Back To Sleep’ is the latest music video released by Lurgan native Conleth Kane and already it is smashing the charts and getting UK wide national and local airplay.

A LGBTQ+ campaigner, Conleth launched the song, from his album ‘Just a Dream’ last weekend and already it has created a huge fan base.

The new record ‘Can I Go Back To Sleep?’ taken from my album ‘Just A Dream’ was produced by 7th Heaven. 7th Heaven have produced and remixes for Steps, Melanie C, Cher, Jake Shears, Erasure and more.

H from Steps has played the song multiple times on his BBC Radio Wales show ‘Friday Night with H’ and Stuart Robinson from Cool FM described it as ‘brilliant’! GNI magazine called the song ‘A hybrid of Pet Shop Boys, Erasure and Years and Years’.

The video was released at the weekend and is fabulous. It was filmed by Max Bandicoot. The actor in the video is Alan Ian. The song and album are available on all major music platforms here. All information on Conleth can be found here.

Conleth, a former pupil of Lismore Comprehensive in Craigavon, trained with the National Youth Music Theatre (NTMT) and went on to Arts Educational were he received a full scholarship, graduating with a BA Hons in Musical Theatre.

He rose to fame in Ireland when he became one of six men picked from thousands to sing live for the public vote every week on 'FAME- The Musical' (RTE Television), Ireland's first ever TV Casting Reality Show to play the part of 'Nick Piazza' on the National Tour of 'FAME'.

Conleth became a Youtube hit in 2009, gaining millions of views, after superstar 'PINK' dragged him on stage to sing with her during the filming of T-Mobile's Flashmob advert in Trafalgar Square.

He recently appeared in the World Premiere of 'Tinseltown the Musical' in Belfast's Theatre at the Mill on the 1st of December, followed by his debut solo Irish concert 'Conleth Kane: All I Want for Christmas' at The Black Box Theatre in Belfast on the 21st December.