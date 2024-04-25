Lurgan band parade 'likely to be one of the biggest the town has seen in some time'
Members of Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band are looking forward to a good turnout at their annual parade with as many as 40 bands potentially taking part.
A spokesperson for the band said: “It is shaping up to be a fantastic parade, most likely one of the biggest Lurgan has seen in some time.
"We will be parading the town with all our new instruments from our recent Arts Council funding.
"The parade will start off with ourselves as host band parading the route in reverse starting at the Legion in Union Street. Before we move off there will be a standard dedication to the band. The band will be presented with a new UDR CGC Standard, following a short tribute we will hold a two-minute silence in proud memory of all those of the Ulster Defence Regiment CGC who laid down their lives for their country followed by a hymn. The public is welcome to watch.
"The band will then march off from Union Street at 7pm to the War Memorial where we will hold a wreath-laying service, another hymn will be played while one wreath is laid at the UDR CGC Memorial and another wreath at the War Memorial to all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Again a two-minute silence will be held followed by the National Anthem. Again we encourage the public to attend this short service.
"We will then proceed through the town centre to Shaerf Drive where we will fall out and the rest of the parade will begin at approximately 7.45pm from Shaerf Drive. The main parade will proceed through the town centre and end at the Legion in Union Street.
"We hope to see the town filled with families for our event and hope that you all enjoy some of the best bands in the country.”
What route will the parade take?
The parade will follow this route:
- Shaerf Drive
- Queens Walk
- Logan Drive
- Foster Place
- Queen Street
- High Street
- Market Street turning round back of War Memorial
- Market Street
- Union Street – the host band will walk the above route in reverse.
Which bands are expected to take part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may be joining the parade along with the hosts, Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band:
- Dollingstown Star of the North Flute Band
- Craigavon Protestant Boys
- Portadown Defenders Flute Band
- Portadown True Blues Flute Band
- Hillhaven Flute Band
- Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band
- Corbett Accordion Band
- Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Skeogh Flute Band
- Kinallen Flute Band
- Dromore Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Lambeg Orange And Blue Flute Band
- Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band
- Pride of Knockmore Flute Band
- Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band
- Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band
- Armagh True Blues Flute Band
- Cormeen Rising Sons of William
- Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band
- Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Upper Falls Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Ardarragh Accordion Band
- Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band
- East Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Crimson Star Flute Band
- Pride of the Lagan Valley Flute Band
- Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band
- Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band
- Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Sir George White Memorial Flute Band
- Ballymoughan Purple Guards Flute Band
- North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute Band
- Pride of the Hill Carnmoney Flute Band
- Defenders of the Rock Flute Band
- Moneyslane Flute Band
- South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band,
- Inch Flute Band
- Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band
