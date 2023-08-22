Lurgan boxer Cassie Henderson knocked her Polish opponent out in first round of European School Championship quarter finals in Slovenia today.

Phoenix Amateur Boxing Club boxer girl Cassie, daughter of former Linfield and Armagh GAA player Ryan Henderson, went full on against her opponent Oliwia Kummer putting the girl in blue against the ropes on several occasions. A top class performance by Cassie which left the Polish girl out of the race in the first round.

Cassie Henderson has already been crowned an All-Ireland champion and this is her first foray into international boxing – competing in the European championships for the first time today.

The Lurgan teenager is a top class sportswoman in several fields including Gaelic football playing for her club Clann Eireann. She is also on the books of Irish League club Glentoran.