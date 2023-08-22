Lurgan boxer Cassie Henderson (14) wins hands down against Croatain opponent in second round of European School Championship
Phoenix Amateur Boxing Club boxer girl Cassie, daughter of former Linfield and Armagh GAA player Ryan Henderson, went the full three rounds against the Croatian on her home turf – and scored a clear 10 in each round.
This puts Cassie, who only just turned 14 and attends St Ronan’s College, in the top echelons of the European Championships and in the running for a gold medal.
Yesterday (Tuesday) she went full on against her opponent Oliwia Kummer putting the girl in blue against the ropes on several occasions. A top class performance by Cassie which left the Polish girl out of the race in the first round.
Cassie Henderson has already been crowned an All-Ireland champion and this is her first foray into international boxing – competing in the European championships for the first time today.