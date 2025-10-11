A 22-year-old bricklayer, who took his cousin’s car without permission and gave police a fake name, has been banned from driving.

Jamie Connelly, from Lurgan Tarry, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with having no driving licence, no insurance and taking a vehicle without authority.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Police carried out a “routine” traffic stop in Windsor Avenue, Lurgan on June 8 this year. Searches revealed the only male insured on the vehicle was a Mr Lavery.

When police spoke to the driver he initially identified himself as Mr Lavery and gave his date of birth. When asked to give his driving licence, he said he didn’t have it with him.

After further questions, Connelly gave him his correct name and admitted to having no licence or insurance. When asked about the vehicle, he said he had taken it from his cousin who was also a named driver on the vehicle.

She told police she didn’t give him permission to drive it and didn’t know he had taken it. Under caution he made full admissions to the charges before the court.

His barrister, Ms Ciara O’Neill said her client has no criminal record and no experience of the criminal justice system. “He is ashamed of his behaviour and to be before the court today. There’s no excuse for this and he knows that.”

"This experience of appearing in court has taught him a lesson and doesn’t want it to happen again,” said Ms O’Neill, adding that her client has never had a driving licence and intends to apply for a provisional licence and gain a full licence as soon as possible.

She asked the court for leniency adding her client wished to use his full licence in the future to progress his career.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan pointed out Connelly had made admissions at the scene and has no criminal record.

"There is also a familial link with the owner of the vehicle which reduces, to some degree, the severity of the taking and driving away,” he said.

For each of the three charges he was given a two months driving ban. For taking and driving away he was fined £200 plus the £15 Offender Levy and for the other two charges he was given £100 fine on each – a total fine of £415.