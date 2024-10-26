Mr Kyle McCallan said that with the current enrolment of 473, the school is heavily oversubscribed.

"We are, as a result, literally bulging at the seams. As such our need to develop the school estate has never been greater,” he said.

"I note that in 1923 the Inspectors from the newly formed Northern Ireland Department of Education visited the school and pulled no punches stating that ‘accommodation is in many ways defective.’ Some further research indicates that this damning indictment was shared by my predecessor, Mr Robinson in 2009 from this very platform, when he bemoaned the ‘deplorable restraints placed upon staff such as tiny teaching spaces, pokey practice areas, inadequate storage space, Dickensian toilet and shower facilities, damp classrooms, leaking roofs, poor heating and PE facilities which are nothing short of embarrassing and degrading’.

"Whilst progress has been made, today, I continue to share those seemingly eternal frustrations as we fight to get our new teaching block and sports hall, which albeit now at stage 3 of the School Enhancement Process, continues to be dogged by delay after delay,” said Mr McCallan.

“I will not rest until our pupils enjoy the facilities that their contemporaries across the Province enjoy each and every day – facilities that our pupils deserve, facilities that are long overdue.”

The headmaster outlined that two new state-of-the art science laboratories are due to be completed imminently. The school meals accommodation will also see major renovation before the end of this financial year.

"Added to our recently refurbished Sixth Form study area, Sixth Form common room and staff room, we are committed to building a new school from the inside out thereby providing the facilities our pupils and staff deserve. Facilities fit for the future,” he said.

"That said, our school is so much more than just bricks and mortar. It is the people – our pupils, staff, parents and our community that make Lurgan College the very special school that it is. Together we make it a place where lifelong learning is fostered, lifelong friendships established and lifelong memories made. To quote our guest of honour – it is ‘home’; and whilst we may be forgiven for looking longingly at the beautiful new schools being built around us, I wouldn’t swap any of them for what we have here,” said Mr McCallan.

A warm welcome was extended to all at the speech day by headmaster Mr McCallan, with in particular, to guest of honour, Mrs Nicola Connery, former pupil and now principal of Strathearn School, Belfast.

He paid tribute to the Board of Governors which will be reconstituted in the very near future.

"In many ways, the elongation of the current term of office is reflective of the role that our governors play, always going the extra mile to ensure that this school provides the very best experience for pupils and staff alike,” he said.

"I would like to place on record my heartfelt thanks to our outgoing governors. We owe a great debt of gratitude to Mr Stanley Abraham, Mrs Ruth Craig, Dr Hubert McAllister, Mr Ronnie McKeown and Mrs Avril Allen who have between them notched up well in advance of 100 years of sterling service to this school. Without their expertise, wisdom, dedication and countless hours given so freely, the college quite simply would not be where it is today.

"If you will allow me, I want to pay particular tribute to our outgoing chairman, Mr Stanley Abraham. His association with this school, which now stands at a remarkable 66 years, started as a pupil before he moved seamlessly onto the governors not long after leaving school, a role he has maintained for 48 years and where he has acted as chairman since 2005.

"Throughout all of this time, Stanley’s Christian faith and his love for this school, this town and the young people within it, has shone brightly. It hasn’t always been easy, and he has faced many challenges over the years. He has helped navigate the school through the Troubles, the Covid years and, of course, he fought courageously for the Dickson Plan when there were those in some quarters who wished to see the end to our system of delayed selection at the age of 14, which interestingly now is viewed with envy by many who see it as a potential solution to the ongoing selection debate here. A system which affords all young people the opportunity of an appropriate route to third level education, and increasingly higher-level apprenticeships, school leaver programmes as well as the world of work; a system as I will outline shortly, which delivers outstanding results.

"Stanley’s courage and conviction has never been more evident, and dare I say it tested, than in more recent times, when the tragic loss of his beloved wife Cynthia stunned everyone in our community. I remember with awe a conversation not long after Cynthia’s passing when Stanley expressed to me his desire to, in his own words, ‘finish the race’, to see out his tenure as Chair of Governors. I was immediately minded of 1 Corinthians 9 – Stanley, you have run the race, and you have run it well and today we crown you. Thank you.”

Mr McCallan went on to praise the “hard work, resilience and determination” which pupils have demonstrated throughout the year, both in relation to public examinations, in sport and a wide variety of extra-curricular experiences.

