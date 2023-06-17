Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Past and present principals of Lurgan College pictured at the school's 150th annversary dinner in the Seagoe Hotel on Friday. Included are from left, Trevor Robinson, principal from 2005-2022; Denis Johnston, principal from 1988-2005 and Kyle McCallan, the current principal. LM25-209.Past and present principals of Lurgan College pictured at the school's 150th annversary dinner in the Seagoe Hotel on Friday. Included are from left, Trevor Robinson, principal from 2005-2022; Denis Johnston, principal from 1988-2005 and Kyle McCallan, the current principal. LM25-209.
Past and present principals of Lurgan College pictured at the school's 150th annversary dinner in the Seagoe Hotel on Friday. Included are from left, Trevor Robinson, principal from 2005-2022; Denis Johnston, principal from 1988-2005 and Kyle McCallan, the current principal. LM25-209.

Lurgan College’s 150-year anniversary dinner in pictures

Lurgan College is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and as part of the celebrations an anniversary dinner was held on Friday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Jun 2023, 21:17 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 22:00 BST

The occasion provided an opportunity for past pupils, staff, parents, governors and friends of the school to reconnect with one another and share more than a few memories.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the atmosphere of this special evening in the school’s history.

Enjoying the Lurgan College annversary dinner at the Seagoe Hotel on Friday evening are from left, Sarah Duke, Heather McDowell, Mimi Wan and Rachel Briggs. LM25-202.

1. Smiles all round

Enjoying the Lurgan College annversary dinner at the Seagoe Hotel on Friday evening are from left, Sarah Duke, Heather McDowell, Mimi Wan and Rachel Briggs. LM25-202. Photo: Tony Hendron

David and Karen Herron pictured at the annversary dinner on Friday evening. LM25-214.

2. Enjoying the evening

David and Karen Herron pictured at the annversary dinner on Friday evening. LM25-214. Photo: Tony Hendron

Some of the guests who attended the school's 150th anniversary dinner at the Seagoe Hotel. Included are from left, Jacqueline McSweeney, Tracey Carberry, Amber Delport and Naomi Gray. LM25-216.

3. Getting together

Some of the guests who attended the school's 150th anniversary dinner at the Seagoe Hotel. Included are from left, Jacqueline McSweeney, Tracey Carberry, Amber Delport and Naomi Gray. LM25-216. Photo: Tony Hendron

Some of those who attended the Lurgan College 150th annversary dinner at the Seagoe Hotel on Friday evening. LM25-215.

4. Happy guests

Some of those who attended the Lurgan College 150th annversary dinner at the Seagoe Hotel on Friday evening. LM25-215. Photo: Tony Hendron

Next Page
Page 1 of 5