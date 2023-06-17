Lurgan College’s 150-year anniversary dinner in pictures
Lurgan College is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and as part of the celebrations an anniversary dinner was held on Friday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Jun 2023, 21:17 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 22:00 BST
The occasion provided an opportunity for past pupils, staff, parents, governors and friends of the school to reconnect with one another and share more than a few memories.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the atmosphere of this special evening in the school’s history.
