The ‘outstanding’ GCSE results at Lurgan College are ‘amongst the best ever achieved in its 150-year history’ said Headmaster Mr Kyle McCallan.

Mr McCallan said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ at the results by the College’s Y12 pupils, adding: “Today is another very proud day for the Lurgan College community. Following on from the excellent grades achieved at A Level and AS Level, the 2023 cohort of Year 12 pupils has, once again, truly excelled at GCSE level. These superb results, which are amongst the best ever achieved in the 150-year history of the school, are not only testament to the pupils’ hard work and commitment, but also to the support provided by the College’s talented and dedicated staff, who have carefully guided these pupils through the many challenges that they have had to face over the last two years.

"Upon close inspection, the grades achieved across the school reveal an extremely impressive set of results by any standards. With 76% of all pupils achieving 7+A*-B including English and Maths and every pupil achieving 7+A*-C, these results are simply outstanding. The fact that almost half of all grades were A*/A is also very pleasing indeed.

"Carrying on the school’s proud tradition of academic excellence, eight extremely gifted pupils managed to secure 11 A*/A grades each. Worthy of special mention, however, is former Maralin PS pupil, Megan Barbour, who achieved a breath-taking 11 straight A* grades!”

The following pupils were also awarded 11 straight A*/A grades: Hannah Kinloch (King’s Park PS); Lucy Given (King’s Park PS); Joshua Serplus (Waringstown PS); Lyla-Grace Thompson (Waringstown PS); Harry Hutchinson (Waringstown PS); Ruby McAllister (King’s Park PS), and Dovydas Capas (King’s Park PS).

The following 10 pupils secured 10 straight A*/A grades: Ariana Bohacekova (Waringstown PS); Lucy McDowell (King’s Park PS); Darcy Robinson (Millington PS); Mia McDonald (Carrick PS); Katie Lyness (Carrick PS); Sarvnaz Soleimani-Noori (Carrick PS); Abi Beattie (Maralin PS); Ethan Jones (Maralin PS); Rhyanna Dawson (King’s Park PS) and Sienna Glenn (King’s Park PS).

Martha McTernaghan (King’s Park PS), Lewis Robinson (King’s Park PS), Thomas Stevenson (Donacloney PS), Molly Fulton (Waringstown PS), Leah Parks (Carrick PS), Daniel Owen (Millington PS), Joshua Wilson (Moira PS) and Eloise Davoust-McCann (Carrick PS) all recorded 9 A*/A grades.

The following pupils achieved 8 A*/A grades: Poppy Orr (King’s Park PS); Jasmine Li (Bocombra PS); Cara Rainey (Maralin PS); Dylan Liggett (Maralin PS); Charlie McElmurray (Carrick PS); Ethan Paul (Waringstown PS); Ella-Grace Rea (Edenderry PS) and Emily Haughey (Donacloney PS).

"These are phenomenal achievements by any standards on the part of these extremely talented young people and their performances will match those from any other grammar school in the country. The performance of this year group will provide the ideal foundations for the transition to A level study and with the number of pupils studying in the sixth form at the College continuing to grow year on year, this all bodes well for the future of Lurgan College as it seeks to serve the young people of Lurgan and the surrounding district for the next 150 years!,” said Head Master Mr McCallan.

1 . Excitement all round At Lurgan College there was excitement all round as pupils and staff celebrate wonderful results. Photo: Photo courtesy of Lurgan College

2 . Elated pupils share their delight Pupils at Lurgan College in Co, Armagh received 'outstanding' GCSE results. Here are some 'delighted' Year 12 pupils celebrating with their results. Photo: Photo courtesy of Lurgan College

3 . Top marks for Megan Lurgan College pupil Megan Barbour, who achieved 11 A* grades, celebrates with Mr Barry Mulholland, Chairperson of the Education Authority and Mr Kyle McCallan, headmaster. Photo: Photo courtesy of Lurgan College