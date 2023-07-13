Lurgan Cúchulainns represent Ulster at All-Britain Competition in London

A group of girls from Lurgan created lifetime memories when, as part of their involvement in Ulster GAA’s Cúchulainn Initiative, they travelled to London to represent their schools and town in the All-Britain Competition (ABC Games).

The Cúchulainn Initiative is Ulster GAA’s flagship cross community programme which brings together young people from different community backgrounds through Gaelic games.

The Lurgan Cúchulainns, consisting of girls from Lurgan Junior High School, Brownlow Integrated College and St Ronan’s College, took part in the U16 Girls competition.

Despite being a team made up of players who had little or no experience playing Gaelic games, the group represented themselves with distinction showing some incredible skills, passion, and teamwork as they came up against established clubs from throughout Britain.

The Lurgan Cúchulainn’s team pictured in London. Picture: Ulster GAA

In the group stages, the girls enjoyed wins over St Colmcille’s, Parnells, and St Joseph’s and progressed through to the cup quarterfinals.

Following a tight encounter with North London Shamrocks, the girls emerged two-point winners. In the semi-finals the girls came up against the London County Champions, Tír Chonaill Gaels, and despite battling hard throughout they lost out to the eventual competition winners.

Speaking at the competition in London, Ulster GAA President Ciaran McLaughlin said: “The Cúchulainn Initiative continues to demonstrate the power of sport in bringing the youth in our communities together, with the incredibly positive outcome of creating lifetime friendships.

"The real success of this weekend and the Cúchulainn Initiative has been the memories and friendships that the girls have gained throughout their engagement in the programme. This year we were delighted to have the support of Ulster LGFA in delivering this project and I would like to express my thanks to them in for contributing to the successful trip.

The Lurgan Cuchulainns jersey. Picture: Ulster GAA

" I also want to acknowledge the funding for the Initiative from The Executive Office (TEO), Ulster GAA is very appreciative for the TEO support,” added the Ulster GAA President.