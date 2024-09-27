Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first ever Lurgan Pride vows to be a spectacular event with a family-friendly street festival and lots of fabulous entertainment.

Established this year, Lurgan Pride has organised a wonderful array entertainment, a street festival with food stalls, educational talks and workshops as well as live music at various venues across the town.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first ever Lurgan Pride is to take place on October 5, 2024

-

A parade has been organised for Noon on Saturday October 5 to kick off the all day celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this being the first ever Lurgan Pride a special GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for the festival. "Every donation helps as we are entirely volunteer led. We want to build an event that puts LGBTQ+ communities at the heart of our celebrations, standing in solidarity with their struggles and celebrating what they bring to our society,” said a spokesperson.

As part of Lurgan Pride 2024, there’ll be a full day of music and entertainment in Lurgan's iconic bar Fa Joes'. The day will be MC'd by comedian David Doherty-Jebb, and will feature performances from amazing local artists. There will also be a Drag Bingo from 4-6 hosted by the lovely Missy Onya Becks.

The first ever Lurgan Pride is to take place on October 5, 2024

Lurgan Pride organisers have appealed to all crafters to get in touch. They are keen for talented creators to join in the celebrations. If you create unique, handmade items and want to showcase your work, they’d love to hear from you.

Lurgan Pride also unveiled an ‘unforgettable night of glitz and glamour’, hosted by the dazzling Missy Onya Becks at the Cellar Bar!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This drag cabaret is strictly for 18+ and ticket only. It will run at the Cellar Bar from 8pm on Saturday October 5. Grab your tickets here.

"Prepare yourself for a spectacular showcase of extravagant outfits, side-splitting comedy, sensational dance, and endless fun. It’s the first-ever Lurgan Pride, and we want YOU there to celebrate with us,” they said.

Meanwhile at the Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre, there will be a special event on how the first Pride was a protest. The talk, by Darragh Adelaide, will include information on the origins of LGBTQ+ discrimination and oppression and starts at 4pm.

For more information contact Lurgan Pride on the Lurgan Pride 2024 Facebook page.