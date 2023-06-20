Register
Lurgan Junior High School pupils shine on stage with Roald Dahl's 'Matilda the Musical'

Pupils of Lurgan Junior High School are taking to the stage this week for their production of the popular musical ‘Matilda’.
By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 17:12 BST

There are seven performances in total, five for local primary schools and the other for pupils of the school and two public performances on Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 in the school Assembly Hall starting at 7pm.

Photographer Tony Hendron was on hand to take these pictures at Tuesday’s performance.

Miss Honey, played by Ruby Patton, and her pupils in the Lurgan Junior High School version of 'Matilda'. PT25-241.

1. Class act

Miss Honey, played by Ruby Patton, and her pupils in the Lurgan Junior High School version of 'Matilda'. PT25-241. Photo: Tony Hendron

Conor Gavin who plays Bruce Bogtrotter pictured with 'his cake' in the school production of the musical, 'Matilda'. PT25-242.

2. Let them eat cake!

Conor Gavin who plays Bruce Bogtrotter pictured with 'his cake' in the school production of the musical, 'Matilda'. PT25-242. Photo: Tony Hendron

Lurgan Junior High School pupils playing Russian mobsters, Sergi and his henchmen, in the school production of 'Matilda'. LM25-243.

3. Russian gangsters

Lurgan Junior High School pupils playing Russian mobsters, Sergi and his henchmen, in the school production of 'Matilda'. LM25-243. Photo: Tony Hendron

Playing the baddie Agatha Trunchbull in the Lurgan Junior High School production of 'Matilda, The Musical' is Bethany Givan. LM25-245.

4. The tyrannical Miss Trunchbull

Playing the baddie Agatha Trunchbull in the Lurgan Junior High School production of 'Matilda, The Musical' is Bethany Givan. LM25-245. Photo: Tony Hendron

