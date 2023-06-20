Lurgan Junior High School pupils shine on stage with Roald Dahl's 'Matilda the Musical'
Pupils of Lurgan Junior High School are taking to the stage this week for their production of the popular musical ‘Matilda’.
By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 17:12 BST
There are seven performances in total, five for local primary schools and the other for pupils of the school and two public performances on Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 in the school Assembly Hall starting at 7pm.
Photographer Tony Hendron was on hand to take these pictures at Tuesday’s performance.
