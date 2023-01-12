Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Lurgan on Thursday night (January 12).

Police were still at the scene this morning (Friday) following last night’s tragedy.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Officers, along with the Ambulance Service, attended Lord Lurgan Park, responding to a report of an unresponsive man lying in the park. The report was received at around 8.15pm.

Advertisement

"Sadly the man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police at the scene of a sudden death of a man in Lord Lurgan Park in Lurgan on Thursday night (January 12). Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

Advertisement

"A 29-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation, and remains in custody at this time.”

DCI Caldwell continued: “Our enquiries are at an early stage and I am taking this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101. Were you in the Lord Lurgan Park area yesterday evening? Did you see or hear anything untoward?”

Advertisement

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said last night her thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

Police at the scene on Friday morning following the sudden death of a man in Lord Lurgan Park within the vicinity of Derry Street, Lurgan on Thursday night. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

She also urged the public to give the police space to carry out their inquiries into the circumstances of the death.

Advertisement

UUP Councillor Julie Flaherty urged anyone with any information to please contact the police on 101.

"Some wee family somewhere is facing the very worst - just awful,” she commented.

Advertisement