Lurgan: man arrested following sudden death of man in Lord Lurgan Park

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Lurgan on Thursday night (January 12).

By Valerie Martin
12 hours ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 11:24am

Police were still at the scene this morning (Friday) following last night’s tragedy.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Officers, along with the Ambulance Service, attended Lord Lurgan Park, responding to a report of an unresponsive man lying in the park. The report was received at around 8.15pm.

"Sadly the man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police at the scene of a sudden death of a man in Lord Lurgan Park in Lurgan on Thursday night (January 12). Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

"A 29-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation, and remains in custody at this time.”

DCI Caldwell continued: “Our enquiries are at an early stage and I am taking this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101. Were you in the Lord Lurgan Park area yesterday evening? Did you see or hear anything untoward?”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said last night her thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

Police at the scene on Friday morning following the sudden death of a man in Lord Lurgan Park within the vicinity of Derry Street, Lurgan on Thursday night. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

She also urged the public to give the police space to carry out their inquiries into the circumstances of the death.

UUP Councillor Julie Flaherty urged anyone with any information to please contact the police on 101.

"Some wee family somewhere is facing the very worst - just awful,” she commented.

Aontú Upper Bann representative Kieran McCausland said: “I was shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a young man in the vicinity of Derry Street and Lord Lurgan Park. I want to offer my deepest condolences to this young man's family and friends at this very difficult time.”

