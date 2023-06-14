Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Lurgan man challenges PSNI over use of stop and search powers

Police allegedly stopped a Co Armagh man in his car for unlawful searches on up to 20 occasions, the High Court heard on Wednesday.
By Alan Erwin
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:50 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 17:50 BST

Counsel for Caolan Reynolds claimed officers were not legally permitted to take the action without reasonable suspicion.

The 22-year-old, from Lurgan, is challenging the PSNI over its use of stop and search powers.

He claims that between July 2019 and July 2020 members of the force targeted him approximately 20 times.

Most Popular
PSNI officers allegedly stopped a Co Armagh man in his car for unlawful searches on up to 20 occasions, the High Court has heard.PSNI officers allegedly stopped a Co Armagh man in his car for unlawful searches on up to 20 occasions, the High Court has heard.
PSNI officers allegedly stopped a Co Armagh man in his car for unlawful searches on up to 20 occasions, the High Court has heard.

On each occasion he was required to exit his car so that police could search him and the vehicle by the side of the road. There is no suggestion that any illegal activity or items were ever detected.

The steps were taken under the terms of the Justice and Security (NI) Act 2007.

But according to Mr Reynolds’ legal team, anyone stopped in a car is not in a public place.

They contended that the legislation does not explicitly allow police to search private premises - including a vehicle - in the absence of reasonable suspicion.

Mr Reynolds also claimed police have not complied with safeguards previously identified by the Court of Appeal and failed to implement a system of community monitoring around the use of the powers.

His barrister, Fiona Doherty KC, submitted: “The searches of the applicant’s person on the occasions when he was stopped in his vehicle were therefore unlawful.”

She insisted that any identified breaches must have consequences “both in relation to the searches and more generally in relation to the manner in which police have approached this issue”.

Tony McGleenan KC, for the Chief Constable, responded that the Act included authority to stop and search for munitions or wireless transmitters in specific locations.

"It’s an exceptional power to deal with an exceptional threat,” he argued. “Parliament has given a power to authorise stop and search in these scenarios, but it is not constrained by whether it is a public or private place.”

Read More
Laughter is the loudest noise at the popular HIM Men's Club run by Fitzone Found...

Following closing submissions, Mr Justice Colton reserved judgment in the application for judicial review.

Related topics:PSNIPoliceParliamentHigh CourtColton