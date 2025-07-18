A Lurgan man has spoken of his pride at being appointed as the professional head of the Royal Air Force.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Air Marshal Harv Smyth will succeed Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton in August as the next Chief of the Air Staff.

He will be responsible for the strategic planning and delivery of all Royal Air Force operations, people and capability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born and educated in Lurgan, Harv Smyth joined the Royal Air Force in 1991 via the RAF Sixth Form Scholarship Scheme.

Air Marshal Harvey Smyth. © UK MoD Crown Copyright 2015

Upon completion of flying training, he spent 15 years as a frontline Harrier pilot and weapons instructor.

He has extensive combat experience having flown hundreds of operational missions from both land bases and aircraft carriers over Bosnia, Kosovo, Serbia, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

In early staff roles, he worked in the UK Air & Space Warfare Centre and spent two tours in the F-35 Lightning programme, the latter based in Washington DC as the UK’s F-35 National Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2013, he retrained as a Tornado pilot and became the Station Commander of RAF Marham, transitioning the base for F-35 integration.

On promotion to Air Commodore in 2015, he became the Tornado Force Commander, and in parallel, the UK’s first F-35 Lightning Force Commander.

Promoted to Air Vice-Marshal in 2018, Smyth retrained as a Typhoon pilot and in 2020, became UK MOD’s inaugural Director Space.

He was promoted to Air Marshal in 2022 and in April 2024, became the first RAF officer to hold the role of Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, responsible for the provision of military advice to senior leadership across government including the Prime Minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air Marshal Smyth’s appointment as the next Chief of the Air Staff comes at a transformative time for the RAF as it moves to warfighting readiness following the publication of the Strategic Defence Review.

It follows the recent announcement that the UK will purchase 12 F-35A fighter jets and join NATO’s nuclear mission as the government delivers greater security for working people through its Plan for Change.

His new role sees him accountable to the Secretary of State for Defence for the fighting effectiveness, efficiency and morale as well as the development and sustainment of the RAF.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said: "I warmly congratulate Air Marshal Harv Smyth on his appointment as Chief of the Air Staff. He has outstanding credentials to lead the RAF in a crucial period of transformation for the force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Air Marshal Smyth has led a distinguished career to date. From spending 15 years as a frontline Harrier pilot and weapons instructor, to flying hundreds of operational missions from both land bases and aircraft carriers, to holding numerous vital command positions, he has served our nation loyally.

"I would also like to recognise Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton’s superb leadership of the RAF over the last two years. I know he and Air Marshal Smyth will work together to deliver a landmark shift in our deterrence and defence.

“The RAF is always globally deployed and ready to defend the nation. RAF pilots and aircrew are currently deployed on Operation SHADER to combat Daesh terrorists in Iraq and Syria, in Qatar as part of our joint Typhoon squadron, and in Eastern Europe as part of the NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission to deter Russia.”

Incoming Chief of the Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton added: “I am absolutely delighted that Air Marshal Harv Smyth has been selected as the next Chief of the Air Staff, and I have every confidence that he will lead the Royal Air Force brilliantly and make sure we are ready to fly and fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I hand over to Air Marshal Smyth, I know that under his command the Royal Air Force will go from strength to strength to ensure that we are always ready to protect and promote our national interests on the world stage. I wish him every success and look forward to working with him in leadership of our Armed Forces.”

Commenting on his new role, Harv Smyth said: “I am deeply honoured to have been selected as the next Chief of the Air Staff at such an important time for the Royal Air Force.

"The Strategic Defence Review makes clear the need for us to rapidly evolve and modernise to meet current and future threats and I am enormously proud to lead the Service at such a crucial point in our history.

"I take over from Sir Rich Knighton, who has achieved so much over the past two years, preparing the Royal Air Force for the challenges that we currently face and developing the operational mindset that we need, should we transition to conflict. I share in his unwavering support for our people and am delighted to have this opportunity to lead our Whole Force as we deliver outstanding Air and Space Power for the UK and NATO.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post, Lurgan Junior High School said it was “immensely proud” to congratulate Air Marshal Smyth, who is a former pupil. “His service, leadership, and dedication to our nation are truly inspirational, and we are honoured to count him among our alumni,” the post read.

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart added: “To have someone who was born, raised and educated in Lurgan now preparing to lead the Royal Air Force is an incredible moment of pride.

“Harv Smyth is flying the flag high for Lurgan, Upper Bann and Northern Ireland. His success proves what our young people can achieve, and I have every confidence that he will lead with distinction and honour in the years ahead.”

The Ulster Aviation Society, of which Air Marshal Smyth is Patron said the Lurgan native was the “top man for the top job”.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.