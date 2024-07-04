Lurgan Mini 12th expected to attract big crowds
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A big turnout is expected at the annual Mini 12th parade in Lurgan on Friday evening.
Hosted by Lurgan District LOL No 6, the parade sets off from Brownlow House at 7.30pm to make its way around the town, stopping at the war memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.
The parade will take the following route:
- Brownlow House
- Windsor Avenue
- Turning left into High Street
- U turn in the middle of High Street (to allow length of parade to exit Windsor Avenue)
- High Street
- Market Street
- Church Place - stopping at the War Memorial to lay a wreath
- William Street
- U turn at the train station
- William Street
- Church Place
- Market Street
- High Street
- Queen Street
- Turning at Flush Place
- Queen Street
- High Street
- Windsor Avenue
- Brownlow House
The Parades Commission has listed the following bands as potentially taking part:
- Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band
- Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band
- Portadown Defenders Flute Band
- Portadown True Blues Flute Band
- Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band
- Maghaberry True Blues
- Kilmore Flute Band
- Dollingstown Star of the North Flute Band
- Hillhaven Flute Band
- Lambeg Orange and Blue
- Moneyslane Flute Band
- Star of David Accordion Band
- Monaghan Fife and Drum
- Skeough Flute Band
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.