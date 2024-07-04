Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A big turnout is expected at the annual Mini 12th parade in Lurgan on Friday evening.

Hosted by Lurgan District LOL No 6, the parade sets off from Brownlow House at 7.30pm to make its way around the town, stopping at the war memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.

The parade will take the following route:

Brownlow House

Windsor Avenue

Turning left into High Street

U turn in the middle of High Street (to allow length of parade to exit Windsor Avenue)

High Street

Market Street

Church Place - stopping at the War Memorial to lay a wreath

William Street

U turn at the train station

William Street

Church Place

Market Street

High Street

Queen Street

Turning at Flush Place

Queen Street

High Street

Windsor Avenue

Brownlow House

Scott White with daughters, Ebony and Elodie, members of LOL 44, Brownlow House pictured before the Lurgan mini 12th parade in 2023. Picture: Tony Hendron

The Parades Commission has listed the following bands as potentially taking part: