Lurgan mini Twelfth: 27 pictures as crowds gather for big night at Brownlow House organised by Lurgan District LOL No 6

There was a big turnout for the mini Twelfth celebrations in Lurgan on Friday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jul 2023, 19:12 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 19:13 BST

A parade, family activities and fireworks made it a memorable evening, all organised by Lurgan District LOL No 6 ahead of the return of the Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration to Lurgan this year.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the evening both at Brownlow House and in the town centre.

The Lurgan mini 12th parade makes its way along Windsor Avenue to the town centre on Friday evening. LM27-261.

1. Leading the way

The Lurgan mini 12th parade makes its way along Windsor Avenue to the town centre on Friday evening. LM27-261. Photo: Tony Hendron

Portadown Defenders on the march at the Lurgan mini 12th parade. LM27-272.

2. Stepping out

Portadown Defenders on the march at the Lurgan mini 12th parade. LM27-272. Photo: Tony Hendron

Members of the Star Of The North Flute Band, Dollingstown posing proudly in their new uniforms which they wore for the first time at the Lurgan mini 12th parade on Friday evening. LM27-255.

3. Smart new look

Members of the Star Of The North Flute Band, Dollingstown posing proudly in their new uniforms which they wore for the first time at the Lurgan mini 12th parade on Friday evening. LM27-255. Photo: Tony Hendron

Brethren on parade at the Lurgan mini 12th on Friday. LM27-273.

4. Smartly turned out

Brethren on parade at the Lurgan mini 12th on Friday. LM27-273. Photo: Tony Hendron

