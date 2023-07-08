Lurgan mini Twelfth: 27 pictures as crowds gather for big night at Brownlow House organised by Lurgan District LOL No 6
There was a big turnout for the mini Twelfth celebrations in Lurgan on Friday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jul 2023, 19:12 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 19:13 BST
A parade, family activities and fireworks made it a memorable evening, all organised by Lurgan District LOL No 6 ahead of the return of the Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration to Lurgan this year.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the evening both at Brownlow House and in the town centre.
