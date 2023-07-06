Register
Lurgan mini Twelfth promises evening of bands, music, family fun and fireworks at Brownlow House

Lurgan District LOL No 6 is hosting a mini Twelfth on Friday, July 7 with a parade, a variety of family activities and a fireworks display to round off the evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Jul 2023, 20:04 BST

The District, which is putting the final touches to arrangements for the Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration being held in Lurgan for the first time in 13 years, has issued a warm invitation to all to enjoy Friday’s ‘unforgettable day of celebration and entertainment’.

Brownlow House is the venue for the event, with the parade setting off from the ‘the largest Orange hall in the world’ at 7.45pm.

What route will the parade take?

Flautists of Craigavon Protestant Boys pictured during the Ancre Somme Association parade in Lurgan. Picture credit: Tony HendronFlautists of Craigavon Protestant Boys pictured during the Ancre Somme Association parade in Lurgan. Picture credit: Tony Hendron
The parade will leave Brownlow House and up Windsor Avenue, and take the following route:

  • left into High Street
  • U turn in the middle of High Street (to allow length of parade to exit Windsor Avenue)
  • High Street
  • Market Street
  • Church Place
  • William Street
  • U turn at the railway station
  • William Street
  • Church Place
  • Market Street
  • High Street
  • Queen Street
  • Avenue Road
  • Park Avenue
  • Wheatfield Drive
  • Ashleigh Crescent
  • Carrick Drive
  • Banbridge Road
  • Flush Place
  • Queen Street
  • High Street
  • Windsor Avenue
  • Brownlow House
The Twelfth 2023: Lurgan to host first Co Armagh demonstration since 2010

Which bands will be taking part?

Flautists of Hillhaven Flute Band on the march during the Ancre Somme Association parade in Lurgan. Picture credit: Tony HendronFlautists of Hillhaven Flute Band on the march during the Ancre Somme Association parade in Lurgan. Picture credit: Tony Hendron
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to turn out for Friday evening’s event:

  • Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band
  • Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band
  • Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band
  • Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band
  • Portadown Defenders Flute Band
  • Portadown True Blues Flute Band
  • Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band
  • Maghaberry True Blues
  • Kilmore Flute Band
  • Dollingstown Star of the North Flute Band
  • Hillhaven Flute Band
  • Lambeg orange and blue
  • Moneyslane Flute Band
  • Star of David Accordion Band
  • Monaghan Fife and Drum

After the parade there will be a family funfair at Brownlow House, with activities for children including free bouncy castles. There will also be a musical performance by Clara Wilson and a fireworks display is planned to bring the evening to a close at 10.15pm.