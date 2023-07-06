Lurgan District LOL No 6 is hosting a mini Twelfth on Friday, July 7 with a parade, a variety of family activities and a fireworks display to round off the evening.

The District, which is putting the final touches to arrangements for the Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration being held in Lurgan for the first time in 13 years, has issued a warm invitation to all to enjoy Friday’s ‘unforgettable day of celebration and entertainment’.

Brownlow House is the venue for the event, with the parade setting off from the ‘the largest Orange hall in the world’ at 7.45pm.

What route will the parade take?

Flautists of Craigavon Protestant Boys pictured during the Ancre Somme Association parade in Lurgan. Picture credit: Tony Hendron

The parade will leave Brownlow House and up Windsor Avenue, and take the following route:

left into High Street

U turn in the middle of High Street (to allow length of parade to exit Windsor Avenue)

High Street

Market Street

Church Place

William Street

U turn at the railway station

William Street

Church Place

Market Street

High Street

Queen Street

Avenue Road

Park Avenue

Wheatfield Drive

Ashleigh Crescent

Carrick Drive

Banbridge Road

Flush Place

Queen Street

High Street

Windsor Avenue

Brownlow House

Which bands will be taking part?

Flautists of Hillhaven Flute Band on the march during the Ancre Somme Association parade in Lurgan. Picture credit: Tony Hendron

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to turn out for Friday evening’s event:

Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band

Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band

Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band

Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band

Portadown Defenders Flute Band

Portadown True Blues Flute Band

Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band

Maghaberry True Blues

Kilmore Flute Band

Dollingstown Star of the North Flute Band

Hillhaven Flute Band

Lambeg orange and blue

Moneyslane Flute Band

Star of David Accordion Band

Monaghan Fife and Drum