Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It means that the Brownlow Terrace school, where there are around 180 pupils, will now provide integrated education from September 1 this year.

Principal Neil Campbell said the written confirmation from the Department of Education that been met with “delight” and thanked Education Minister Paul Given for his decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Minister has ensured we can now plan for the beginning of the 2024 / 25 academic year with clarity and optimism, and we are grateful for his carefully considered approval.

Pupils at Lurgan Model Primary School celebrating their successful parental ballot to transform to integrated status. Picture: Integrated Education Fund

"We would like to thank everyone who has supported our transformation, especially our parents who voted overwhelmingly to formally begin this process in June 2022, the NI Council for Integrated Education (NICIE), The Integrated Education Fund (IEF) and The Education Authority’s Sectoral Support Team.

"Lurgan Model opened 161 years ago as an expressly non-denominational school for all children, regardless of religion. Our transformation to controlled integrated status reaffirms and strengthens our inclusive ethos as a school where all communities, cultures and backgrounds are welcomed and celebrated,” said Mr Campbell.

"Our little people who continue to cross our threshold every day will remain at the heart of all that we do. No matter the background they come from they will be cherished, valued and respected for who they are, in an inclusive environment that nurtures empathy and understanding for everyone, in the hope of a better tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina Merron, IEF chief executive, said: “We congratulate the Board of Governors, staff and parents of Lurgan Model Primary School on their successful transformation to integrated status. It has taken a lot of time, dedication and commitment from the entire school community to complete this process and become an integrated school.”

Pupils at Lurgan Model Primary School celebrating their successful parental ballot to transform to integrated status. Picture: Integrated Education Fund

Lurgan Model Primary School is a well-established primary school, having educated children since 1863.

The school building itself is listed as a building of great historical significance. When the school opened it was part of the 'Model' school system operating in Ireland at that time. As such, the school was established for all children, regardless of religion and was proudly non-denominational. This ethos was reaffirmed and strengthened when the school looked to start the process of transformation to become integrated.

No school can become integrated without the consent of a majority of parents. Due to the evident parental demand in the Lurgan Model Primary School community, a democratic ballot was held in summer 2022. The outcome of the ballot was that an overwhelming majority of 99% of the parents voted yes to the school transforming to integrated status. The next step in the journey to integration was the school submitting a development proposal to the Department of Education, including a transformation action plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost two years after the parental ballot, Lurgan Model Primary School received confirmation that the development proposal has been approved.

Almost every school in the country, apart from hospital and special schools, can apply to transform to Integrated status. The IEF and NICIE provide support and advice for parents, staff and governors considering taking the first steps towards integrated education.