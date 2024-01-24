Lurgan Park Fun Run for Southern Area Hospice celebrates 10th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular event – involving 5K and 10K runs – will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2024 and has now raised more than £66,000 over the years for this very worthy cause.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, March 3, starting at 11am and marks an extended partnership with leading sportswear company McKeever Sports

David Wilson, a teacher in St. Ronan’s College and joint organiser along with Tony McKeown said: “We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone.

Launching the Lurgan Park Fun Run for Southern Area Hospice 2024 are, from left: Tony Mckeown, event organiser; Louise Doone, store manager, McKeever Sports; Deirdre Breen, Lurgan Friends of Hospice, and David Wilson, event organiser.

"When we launched the run in 2014, we never expected that 10 years later that the event would have grown so much. There is such huge local support for the Southern Area Hospice and that always attracts runners to get involved.

“The fact that the Lurgan Friends of the Hospice group, spearheaded by Deirdre Breen, has raised nearly £1m over the last 20 years plus, shows the connection they have to the local community.

"Every year, our objective is to get sponsors on board so that 100 per cent of the runners' donations goes to the Hospice.

"We are delighted to announce that long term partners, McKeever Sports, will be sponsoring the medals and prizes this year as well as providing bobble hats to all participants.

"In addition, all runners will receive a 10 per cent discount in their new Lurgan store when they present their running number.”

Clódagh McManus, marketing manager of McKeever Sports said; “We are honoured to partner with the Lurgan Park Fun Run this year once again, in order to raise funds for a cause very close to our hearts here at McKeever Sports.”

Other sponsors include Aqua Twist, Tesco and McDonalds.

This year’s entry fee is £20 for adults and £10 for under 16s. Each participant gets a running number, bespoke medal, hat and goody bag. Sponsor cards are also available from the Hospice.

To register, please visit eventbrite and search for Lurgan Park Fun Run.

Southern Area Hospice provides their service across the entire Southern Health Board area, including Lurgan, Newry and Mourne, Craigavon, Banbridge, Portadown, Armagh and Dungannon.