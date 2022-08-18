Lurgan Park NICHS ‘Run to Remember’ postponed due to council strike

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new date has now been arranged for the ‘Run to Remember’ in aid of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS).

The fundraiser is being hosted by Lurgan woman Gillian Abraham, who lost her father Martin Davis - a former Brownlow Integrated College teacher - to a heart attack.

Mum-of-four Gillian and her brother James are hoping the public will support the event on the newly-arranged date next month.

Lurgan woman Gillian Abraham,who has organised a fundraising Run to Remember in honour of her late father, Martin Davis. The event has now been postponed until September due to the ongoing industrial action within ABC Council.

A spokesperson for NICHS shared the news that Sunday’s event has been postponed.

“Regrettably, due to the industrial strike action affecting ABC council services, this event has now been postponed until Sunday, September 25.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused, however this is due to circumstances beyond our control and our utmost priority is the wellbeing and safety of all participants, and to host a fabulous event with all facilities available.

“We do hope that this will not impact on anyone who had planned to attend and support the event, to whom we are extremely grateful. We really hope to see you in September.”

Gillian Abraham explained how her family were hoping for public support to raise funds for NICHS.

“My dad Martin died suddenly of a heart attack in 2004,” said Gillian. “Despite the time that has passed I still can’t properly express the shock and pain of his loss into words, and there is not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him and how special he was to us.

“My mum also suffered from heart disease. A year before my dad passed away mum took ill, requiring nearly seven hours of open heart surgery to repair and replace a faulty valve.

“Those were seven of the longest, most frightening hours of our lives as we waited to hear everything was going to be okay.

“Then, in April 2015, my mum had a stroke. Thankfully, because of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke, I knew the signs, so thankfully I was able to get my mum to hospital, which probably saved her from it getting worse.”

Gillian has organised Run to Remember as an all-inclusive charity 5k or 10k walk or run.

“We would be so grateful for the support of anyone who would like to join us in raising much-needed funds for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke, in memory of our dad, their own loved-one, or in support of anyone currently living with one of these terrible health conditions,” she said.