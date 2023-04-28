Lurgan Park set for the sights and sounds of the UK Pipe Band Championships

The pipes will be calling when bands from far and wide fill Lurgan Park on Saturday, June 10 as the scenic location hosts the prestigious UK Pipe Band Championships for a third time.

Organised by The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, the competition – being held from 10am to 6pm – will feature a host of players including the best local pipers and drummers along with drum majors and highland dancers who will all be hoping to be crowned UK champions.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see world-class bands competing for the coveted championship title and enjoy music from a range of talented players from across the UK and Ireland, as well as international bands travelling from further afield.

Those enjoying the sights and sounds of the event will also be well catered for with a wide range of delicious food and refreshments on offer from a wide variety of vendors.

Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, UK Pipe Band Championships, Lurgan Park on June 11, 2022. Picture: Paul Byrne Photography

Colin Mulhern, chief executive of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association said: “We are delighted to once again be returning to Lurgan Park. The venue is the perfect location for our bands to compete and for the public to enjoy a fantastic day out for all the family.

"Preparations are well underway and we are anticipating a park packed with the finest pipe and drum musicians ready to compete to the highest standard, guaranteed to entertain the crowds in what promises to be a superb spectacle of sound and colour.”