Lurgan: police concerned over whereabouts of missing teenager (17) last seen in Dromore

Published 22nd May 2025, 09:47 BST
Mary Silevia. Photo provided by PSNIMary Silevia. Photo provided by PSNI
Police in Lurgan say they have concerns for the whereabouts of missing person, Mary Silevia (17).

In an appeal for information issued on Thursday (May 22), the PSNI said: “Mary is described as being 5ft 3, slim build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

"Mary was last seen at her home address in Dromore nine days ago and it is suspected she may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland. An up to date description of her clothing is not known.

"If you have seen Mary or know of her whereabouts please can police be contacted on 101 quoting reference 1996 of 21/05/2025.”

