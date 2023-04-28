Register
Lurgan, Portadown and Waringstown beauty businesses listed amongst finalists of 2023 NI Beauty Excellence Awards

A number of beauty businesses operating throughout Lurgan, Waringstown and Portadown havebeen announced as finalists for this year’s NI Beauty Excellence Awards.

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:40 BST

This year, due to the popularity of previous years, the awards introduced six new categories with a total of 25 awards up for grabs. Organisers received double the number of entries compared to last year, making it the most popular year to date.

Included in the list of finalists in this year’s awards are:

  • OS Aesthetics, Lurgan – Aesthetics Clinic to Watch
  • Orlagh Maye Salon, Lurgan – Beauty Salon of the Year, Semi or Permanent Make Up Specialist of the Year and Team of the Year
  • Victoria’s Health and Beauty, Lurgan – Beauty Salon of the Year
  • Pygment Training Academy, Lurgan – Hair, Beauty or Aesthetics Educator / Training Provider of the Year
  • One Lounge Hair and Beauty, Lurgan – Hair Loss Specialist of the Year
  • DA Therapies, Lurgan – mobile / home based business of the Year and Specialist Salon or Clinic of the Year
  • Sonya Smith Hairdressing, Waringstown – mobile / home based business of the Year
  • Elizabeth Sands Beauty School Ltd, Portadown – Hair, Beauty or Aesthetics Educator / Training Provider of the Year and Beauty Business of the Year
  • Dream Beauty, Portadown – mobile / home based business of the Year and Make up Studio / Artist of the Year
  • Sarah Callan Facialist, Portadown – mobile / home based business
Katrina Doran, judge of the NI Beauty Excellence Awards; Aimee Rourke from Daily Mirror and Belfast Live; Sarah Weir, Director of Weir Events and Laura Shiels from West Coast CoolerKatrina Doran, judge of the NI Beauty Excellence Awards; Aimee Rourke from Daily Mirror and Belfast Live; Sarah Weir, Director of Weir Events and Laura Shiels from West Coast Cooler
Tasked with the job of whittling down the hundreds of award entries to finalists and judging the awards to find the winners were makeup and skincare specialist Katrina Doran, medical director at Woodford Medical Dr Mervyn Patterson and owner of Pearl Beauty, Elanna McGowan. New to the panel this year are nail expert and Renew Beauty, BioSculpture and Elim Educator, Ingrid Graham; Dr Martina Collins, Principal Dentist and owner of Martina Dental & Skin Clinic; and last year’s winner of Overall Contribution to the Industry, founder and former CEO of Vita Liberata, Alyson Hogg MBE.

The awards, which are once again hosted by Pamela Ballantine, will take place on Saturday, May 13 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast. Tickets are now on sale, go to nibeautyexcellence.com/tickets for booking details.