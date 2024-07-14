Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Lurgan are seeking dashcam footage and witnesses following a recent traffic collision.

They received a report of a crash at the junction between Russell Drive and Millennium Way on Wednesday, July 10 at around 8.20pm.

Anyone who saw anything or has footage that may help police with their enquiries is asked to call them on 101, quoting reference number CC2024070501578.