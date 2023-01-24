A Lurgan restaurant has closed with the owners blaming the inability to get staff and the state of the current economy.

Bistro47 American Italian, which was in Lurgan Market Street, had been opened for just over a year and had been quite popular with locals.

In a statement on Facebook, the owners said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances and with the current economy, it is with huge regret and sadness that we must announce the permanent closure of Bistro 47 Italian American.

Advertisement

-

Bistro 47 in Lurgan, Co Armagh has closed.

-

Advertisement

"We would like to thank all of our amazing customers over the last year who made working in Bistro 47 a pleasure! We would like to thank all of the staff who have worked for us in the last year also.

"For all customers who currently have gift vouchers for Bistro 47, these can still be redeemed with our sister restaurant Boston Grill Lisburn.

Advertisement

"For any and all queries, please contact Boston Grill on 02892679336.

"We thank you all again from the bottom of our hearts.”

It is not known how many jobs were lost due to the closure.

A spokesperson said the restaurant has been having difficulty in recruiting staff and a chef and had instead decided to focus on their restaurant in Lisburn.

Advertisement

Lamenting its closure, many locals voiced their sadness. One said: “Such a pity. Really loved the food!”

Another said: “So sorry and all the best in the future. Food was so good.”

Advertisement